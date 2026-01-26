Two women killed and four more people injured as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region

Throughout the day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 26 January, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

Six houses were damaged in the Zapovidnyi of Shakhove community, five in Zolotyi Kolodiaz, and one each in Toretsk and Kucheriv Yar.

Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, a high-rise building and a car were damaged. In Sloviansk, a high-rise building, a coffee shop, an enterprise, and two cars were damaged. In Oleksandrivka, an administrative building, a warehouse, and a production facility were damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and three were wounded, and infrastructure was damaged; in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, one person was killed and one was wounded.

Bakhmut district

In Riznykivka, Siverska community, a house was damaged.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 18 times in 24 hours. Fifty-three people, including 22 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Read more: Occupiers struck Druzhkivka with Smerch multiple launch rocket system: one dead and three wounded. PHOTO









See more: Russia shelled three districts of Donetsk region: two wounded in Kramatorsk. PHOTO