Russia shelled three districts of Donetsk region: two wounded in Kramatorsk
Yesterday, 24 January, Russian troops shelled three districts of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Pokrovsk district
As noted, eight houses were damaged in Zolote Kolodyazhne in the Shakhovskaya community, five in Zapovidne, and one each in Toretsk and Kucherevy Yar.
Kramatorsk district
A high-rise building was damaged in Mykolaivka. In Sloviansk, two people were wounded, a high-rise building and two cars were damaged. A private house was destroyed in Druzhkivka.
Bakhmut district
A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.
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