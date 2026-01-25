Russian forces shelled Kharkiv and 11 settlements in Kharkiv region: two wounded, damage reported

Over the past day, 24 January, the city of Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There are casualties

As noted, two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

A 57-year-old man was injured in the village of Zatyshshya; a 53-year-old woman was injured in the village of Borivske.

Read on Censor.NET: One person killed, about 40 injured, more than 170 objects damaged as a result of Russian attacks, - Klymenko

According to the RMA, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

6 KABs;

11 UAVs of the Geran-2 type;

4 FPV drones;

1 Molniya-type UAV;

1 UAV (type to be determined).

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In Kharkiv, the enemy struck the Kholodnohirskyi district (no damage).

In the Kupianskyi district, a car was damaged (village of Hrushevka); enterprise infrastructure was damaged (village of Shevchenkove); a car was damaged (village of Sobolivka); two private homes were damaged (village of Velykyi Burluk);

In the Kharkiv district, a private home was damaged (village of Vilshany).

in the Bohodukhiv district, a car was damaged (village of Maksymivka); a car was damaged (village of Zolochiv); the infrastructure of an agricultural company was damaged (town of Lozova);

in the Chuhuiv district, a private home was damaged (village of Sheldukivka); a private home and a car were damaged (village of Mykolaivka);

in the Izium district, two private homes were damaged (village of Oskil).

Read more: Enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": 11 victims, including pregnant woman (updated)





