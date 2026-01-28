Europe is no longer main center of gravity for US, - Kallas

Europe is no longer Washington's main foreign policy priority, and the shift in transatlantic relations is structural rather than temporary.

This was stated by the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, according to Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

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Kallas noted that despite the changing role of Europe in US foreign policy, the European Union remains interested in strong transatlantic ties, and the United States will remain an ally.

At the same time, she said, Europe must adapt to new geopolitical realities and take greater responsibility for its own security. "NATO must become more European in order to maintain its strength," Callas stressed.

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She also warned against a return to coercive politics and spheres of influence in international relations.

"The risk of a full-fledged return to coercive politics, spheres of influence, and a world where might makes right is very real," Callas said.

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