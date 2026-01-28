Former judge Tandyr, who fatally struck National Guard soldier at checkpoint, was allowed to leave detention centre on bail of 119 million hryvnia

On January 28, the Svyatoshinskyi District Court of Kyiv changed the preventive measure for Oleksii Tandyr, a former judge of the Makariv District Court suspected of causing a fatal traffic accident, and set bail at over 119 million hryvnias.

According to Censor.NET, citing the publication "Graty," the decision was made by the Svyatoshinskyi District Court of Kyiv on January 28.

Collateral over UAH 119 million

The preventive measure for Oleksii Tandyr, a former judge suspected of causing a fatal traffic accident, has been changed: bail has been set at over UAH 119 million.

Tandir's lawyers are dissatisfied with the decision and claim that such bail is disproportionately high.

The change in the preventive measure came after the European Court of Human Rights ruled on January 22 this year that the length of Oleksiy Tandir's detention, who had already spent more than 2.5 years in pretrial detention, exceeded reasonable limits.

According to the ECHR ruling, Ukraine must pay the former judge compensation in the amount of €2,100 and reimburse €250 in legal costs.

Read more: Full UAH 33 million bail posted for Tymoshenko, - High Anti-Corruption Court

The case of Judge Oleksiy Tandir

We remind you that on the night of May 26, 2023, Judge Oleksii Tandyr of the Makariv District Court, while intoxicated, fatally struck a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that the judge refused to undergo examination.

The PROSUD project noted that Tandyr had previously been known for dismissing a large number of drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol.

On May 27, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv remanded Judge Oleksii Tandyr into custody. According to the expert opinion, the former judge was intoxicated at the time of the traffic accident.

Later, Tandir requested to be sent to the army instead of being held in a detention center.

In June 2024, it was reported that the High Council of Justice had dismissed Oleksii Tandyr, a judge of the Makariv Court, who had fatally struck a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

The examination of written evidence is currently underway.