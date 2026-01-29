Russians shelled Kherson, killing man, and later woman died in drone attack on village

At around 12:00 p.m., Russians once again shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. One man was killed in the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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According to Prokudin, the victim was 46 years old.

Later it became known that Russian military personnel had killed a female resident of the village of Pravdyne in the Bilozerska community.

At around 1:40 p.m., the occupiers attacked the village with a drone, fatally wounding a 39-year-old woman.

See more: In Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 3 more were wounded as result of Russian aggression. PHOTOS