Lviv prepares for potential emergencies amid frost and shelling threats

Lviv has introduced an emergency preparedness regime amid forecast severe frost and potential threats to critical infrastructure.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a Facebook post by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

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Emergency preparedness regime

It is not my job to predict missile strikes or comment on loud statements about an "energy ceasefire." What I know for sure is that forecasters are predicting severe frost this weekend. It may be stronger than the previous one.

Our enemy is such that it could take advantage of this and try to strike the critical infrastructure of our cities.

Read more: Electricity supply to critical infrastructure in Lviv has been restored, - Mayor Sadovyi

Therefore, an emergency preparedness regime has been launched in Lviv.

All municipal services know what to do. But it is also important that city residents be prepared.

I ask everyone to do simple things:

get organized and check the shelter you plan to use during an air raid alert;

charge power banks and charging stations, but do not leave them unattended while charging;

stock up on a basic set of essential food items, drinking water, and pharmaceutical drugs;

find out whether there are people with disabilities in your building who cannot move independently, or elderly people. If trouble happens, do not leave them and report it to the city hotline;

trust only official sources of information.

If your building is left without electricity or heat, know this:

Information about the nearest Point of Invincibility and all available services will be posted in the entrance area and in the building chat. The city has already taken care of this.

Separately, this is important.

In case of a temporary heat supply shutdown, do not drain water from radiators until a separate notice from the person responsible for your building.

"I am writing this not to stoke panic. This is a conversation with adult people that we have all long been ready for. Thank you!" Sadovyi emphasized.