Trump declares state of emergency in US over Cuba’s actions

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in response to threats from Cuba.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform, the relevant document has been published on the White House website.

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What is this about?

The decree states that Cuba's policies pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States, and that its government supports hostile states and terrorist groups, including Russia, China, Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah.

"I believe that the policies, practices, and actions of the Cuban government pose a direct threat to the safety of citizens, national security, and foreign policy of the United States," Trump said.

Read more: Trump issued threats to Cuba: "Make deal before it’s too late!"

The decree states that Cuba will host foreign military facilities on its territory, including Russia's largest overseas electronic intelligence center. Havana is also deepening its security cooperation with Beijing.

The regime in Cuba

Trump also mentioned the human rights situation. According to him, "the communist regime persecutes and tortures its political opponents; deprives the Cuban people of freedom of speech and press; and profits from their suffering through corruption."

He stressed that the US has zero tolerance for the "predatory actions of the communist Cuban regime."

"Therefore, I, Donald Trump, President of the United States of America... declare a state of emergency in response to this threat," Trump added.

In this regard, the president authorized the administration to impose additional duties on goods from third countries that "directly or indirectly sell or otherwise supply oil to Cuba." The decision to apply tariffs will be made after the relevant conclusions of the Minister of Trade and the Secretary of State.