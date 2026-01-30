Russian FPV drones hit Sumy region border communities, leaving one killed and one wounded

Sumy region is under attack again: a 27-year-old resident of the Yunakivka community was killed as a result of shelling by Russian FPV drones, and another woman was wounded in the Velyka Pysarivka community.

The regional military administration reported on the security situation in the Sumy region as of January 29, Censor.NET reports.

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Today, unfortunately, a 27-year-old resident of the Sumy region was killed as a result of an attack by a Russian FPV drone. The woman had previously been evacuated to a safer area, but later returned to the territory of the Yunakivka community.

The same day, a 63-year-old woman was injured as a result of an attack by a Russian drone in the Velyka Pysarivka community. She was hospitalized with injuries. The necessary medical care is being provided.

See more: Two civilians wounded in FPV drone attack in Sumy region. PHOTO

"Once again, I urge residents of Sumy region not to neglect safety and not to return to dangerous areas. Border communities are under the threat of FPV drone attacks every day — every day there carries an extremely high risk to life," the head of the regional military administration stressed.