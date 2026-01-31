There were 135 combat engagements on front line, including 51 in Pokrovsk direction and 29 in Kostiantynivka direction, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 135 combat clashes on the front line.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00, according to Censor.NET.

Enemy shelling

The enemy fired artillery from Russian territory at the areas around the towns of Rohizne, Pavlivka, Starykove, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, and Budky in the Sumy region.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy made one attempt to advance, firing 48 times on populated areas and the positions of our units, including two attacks with multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,239,590 people (+880 per day), 11,619 tanks, 36,768 artillery systems, 23,977 ACVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and in the direction of the settlements of Hrafsk, Vilcha, and Vovchanski Khutory. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is attempting to advance towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosynove, and Novoplatonivka. In total, there have been six clashes in this direction, three of which are currently ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Serednie, Zarichne, and in the direction of Stavky, Novoserhiivka, and Shyikivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians attempted five times to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, and towards Zakytne. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 29 offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 51 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Kucheri Yar, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, and Ivanivka. The defense forces are holding back the offensive and have already repelled 47 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times, in the Verbove area and towards Oleksandrohrad, Danilivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. Malomykhailivka was hit by guided aerial bombs.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Mirne, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, and Sviatopetrivka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the village of Verkhnia Tersa. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the Plavni area and in the direction of Lukyanivskyi.

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Dniprovskyi region at this time.

"No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other areas. Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of combat and in the rear," the General Staff said.