Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,239,590 people (+880 per day), 11,619 tanks, 36,768 artillery systems, 23,977 ACVs

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,239,590 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to January 31, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,239,590 (+880) individuals

tanks - 11,619 (+5) units.

armored combat vehicles - 23,977 (+8) units.

artillery systems - 36,768 (+20) units.

MLRS - 1,632 (+1) cases.

air defense systems - 1,290 (+1) units.

aircraft - 435 (+0) units.

helicopters - 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 119,928 (+694) units.

cruise missiles - 4,205 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 76,377 (+58) units.

special equipment - 4,054 (+0) units.

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"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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