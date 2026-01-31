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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,239,590 people (+880 per day), 11,619 tanks, 36,768 artillery systems, 23,977 ACVs

Russian army losses as of January 31 exceeded 1.239 million people

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,239,590 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to January 31, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,239,590 (+880) individuals
  • tanks - 11,619 (+5) units.
  • armored combat vehicles - 23,977 (+8) units.
  • artillery systems - 36,768 (+20) units.
  • MLRS - 1,632 (+1) cases.
  • air defense systems - 1,290 (+1) units.
  • aircraft - 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 119,928 (+694) units.
  • cruise missiles - 4,205 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 76,377 (+58) units.
  • special equipment - 4,054 (+0) units.

Read more: Russia plans to seize Zatoka in Odesa region – AFU Ground Forces Reservists’ Council head Tymochko

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

Watch more: Devout occupier drops to his knees before Ukrainian drone, crosses himself and begs for his life. VIDEO

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