Russia attacked bus carrying miners in Dnipropetrovsk region: at least 12 dead, 16 wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops struck with a drone near a company bus belonging to one of the enterprises in the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Twelve people are known to have been killed and many injured.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russia struck a bus carrying workers

"The enemy targeted a UAV near a company bus belonging to one of the enterprises in the Pavlohrad district. According to preliminary information, 12 people were killed and seven more were injured. We are investigating the details," the official wrote.

Mykhailo Volynets, head of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine, said that Russian terrorists attacked a coal mining enterprise, as well as a bus carrying mine workers, which was providing shift transfers.

The Russians used four Shahed-type UAVs.

"According to preliminary data, 12 people were killed and another 7 were injured to varying degrees," Volynets wrote.

Later, the State Emergency Service showed photos from the site of the Russian attack on a service bus in the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"A Russian drone attacked a company bus belonging to one of the enterprises in the Pavlohrad district! According to preliminary reports, 12 people were killed. Seven more were injured and hospitalized. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by firefighters," the State Emergency Service reported.

Updates

Subsequently, DTEK reported that 15 miners had been killed and seven injured.

"Russia has carried out a large-scale terrorist attack on DTEK mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The epicenter of one of the attacks was a work bus transporting miners from the enterprise after their shift in the Dnipropetrovsk region. At this point, 15 miners are known to have been killed. According to preliminary information, seven miners were also wounded," the statement said.

Updated information

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of victims of the Russian strike had risen to 15.

Updated

Later, DTEK edited its statement. According to updated data, at least 12 people were killed. There are also reports of 16 injured, 9 of whom are in serious condition.

See more: Russian drone hits passenger bus in Kramatorsk, injuring two people. PHOTOS

To be supplemented...