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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,241,530 personnel (+850 per day), 11,627 tanks, 36,802 artillery systems, 23,981 armoured combat vehicles

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,241,530 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 1 February 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,241,530 (+850) individuals
  • tanks – 11,627 (+2) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,981 (+1) units
  • artillery systems – 36,802 (+25) units
  • MLRS – 1,633 (+1) units
  • air defence systems – 1,291 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 121,217 (+1,083) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,205 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 76,585 (+146) units
  • special equipment – 4,057 (+2) units.

Watch more: Soldiers of 16th Corps stopped assault and eliminated 220 occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 02.02.26

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Russian Army (11838) Armed Forces HQ (5153) liquidation (3053) elimination (7311)
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