30 enemy shellings recorded in Sumy region: more than 5 houses, shops and vehicles damaged

During the day, from the morning of 1 February to the morning of 2 February 2026, Russian troops carried out nearly 30 shellings on 17 settlements in 13 territorial communities of the region. The most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The security situation in the Sumy region as of 2 February was reported by the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Destruction

As a result of Russian shelling of the region, there were no casualties among civilians during the day.

In the Konotop community, a 15-year-old boy was injured in an enemy UAV attack on 31 January.

The enemy struck settlements in the following communities: Sumska, Khotyn, Vorozhba, Krasnopil, Lebedyn, Shostka, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyn, Znob-Novhorod, Konotop, Putyvl, and Velyka Pysarivka.

The enemy used artillery, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs on the territory of Sumy region.

Civil infrastructure facilities damaged and destroyed:

In the Shostka community, a private residential building was damaged.

In the Znob-Novhorod community, a private residential building was damaged.

In the Velykopysariv community, a shop and non-residential premises were damaged.

Private residential buildings, outbuildings, non-residential premises, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Sumy community.

A private residential building was damaged in the Vorozhba community.

Non-residential premises, a private house, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged in the Lebedyn community.

Read more: Consequences of massive Russian attack on Cherkasy: fires broke out, three people hospitalised. VIDEO+PHOTOS