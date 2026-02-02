There were no targeted strikes by Russian Federation on energy infrastructure over past day, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on the situation in Ukraine.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The situation in the power system

According to him, Ukrainian energy workers and repair crews have now fully restored the power grid to the state it was in before Saturday's technical accident. The system is stable, but of course, due to the extremely cold weather and the consequences of Russian strikes, all challenges remain difficult.







"Over the past 24 hours, there have been new Russian shelling of energy facilities in frontline and border communities, but there have been no targeted strikes by Russian missiles and "shaheds" on energy infrastructure. As in previous days, the Russian army is focused on terrorising our logistics, primarily railways. In particular, there were strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, specifically on railway facilities. Today, specific instructions on this matter were given to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine and the head of 'Ukrzaliznytsia'. I expect these instructions to be carried out today," he stressed.

Read more: Critical infrastructure already has power in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk region, - Shmyhal

The situation in Kyiv

It is also noted that more than 200 buildings in Kyiv are still without heating, mainly as a result of accidents. Repair crews from many regions of Ukraine have been brought in to carry out the repair work, with more than two hundred such repair crews working in total.

"I have instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and regional and local administrations to check the operation of all support and heating points in Ukraine. Regardless of the level of use of these points in recent days, they must be ready for any developments during the cold spell. Regional leaders have also been instructed to check all base communication stations. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, one-tenth of the stations are not working during power outages, and this is especially common in rural areas. Communication must be stable," Zelenskyy added.

In addition, there was a separate instruction for Ukrenergo regarding part of the Odesa region: power outage schedules must be adjusted to take into account the large number of houses with electric heating.

Read more: Estonia allocates 400 thousand euros for Ukrainians left without heating and electricity - Tsakhkna

"The situation with power cuts in Kropyvnytskyi and the region, in Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions, as well as in communities bordering Russia, is difficult. We are doing our utmost to help people. I would like to thank all the employees of energy companies, utility services, emergency and repair crews, every business – everyone who works for the people and helps their community and our entire country get through this difficult time," the head of state concluded.