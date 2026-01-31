Estonia allocates 400 thousand euros for Ukrainians left without heating and electricity - Tsakhkna

Estonian non-governmental organizations will allocate approximately €400,000 to help Ukrainians who have been left without heating and electricity. The funds will be used to support mobile crisis centers and evacuation points.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna reported this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Estonia takes a step to defend Ukraine

As noted, Estonian non-governmental organizations will allocate nearly €400,000 to help Ukrainians living without electricity and hot water. The money will be used to finance mobile crisis centers, as well as evacuation and transit points.

Tsakhna reminded that thousands of Ukrainian families, including children and the elderly, are living in severe frosts, with temperatures dropping to -20°C and below.

Read more: State Duma Speaker Volodin threatened Ukraine with "weapons of retaliation": New problems will arise "as early as next week"

Putin is trying to use cold and darkness as weapons, but every generator, every repaired cable, and every euro of aid sends a clear message: Ukraine will not be broken. Estonia stands with Ukraine, helping people survive the cold, protecting the most vulnerable, and keeping hope alive," he added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine received power equipment with a total capacity equivalent to one nuclear power plant unit.

Read more: Ukrainians to get utility bills recalculated