Critical infrastructure already has power in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk region, - Shmyhal

As of 14:00, power supply to critical infrastructure has been restored in Kyiv, the Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Next, they will restore electricity to people

"The next stage will be the gradual restoration of power to residential consumers. In the Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Odesa regions, power is already being restored to people," the statement said.

How does the power system work?

According to Shmyhal, the energy system is functioning as a whole. Ukrenergo dispatchers are monitoring the situation.

"At the same time, we continue to see a significant power shortage. A number of regions remain on emergency power cut schedules. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore heat and light to people," the statement said.

Read more: All of Kyiv without water supply due to power system failure - Kyivvodokanal

What preceded it?