Critical infrastructure already has power in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk region, - Shmyhal
As of 14:00, power supply to critical infrastructure has been restored in Kyiv, the Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Next, they will restore electricity to people
"The next stage will be the gradual restoration of power to residential consumers. In the Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Odesa regions, power is already being restored to people," the statement said.
How does the power system work?
According to Shmyhal, the energy system is functioning as a whole. Ukrenergo dispatchers are monitoring the situation.
"At the same time, we continue to see a significant power shortage. A number of regions remain on emergency power cut schedules. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore heat and light to people," the statement said.
What preceded it?
- As reported, on the morning of January 31, subway service was suspended due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency power outages.
- According to Kyivvodokanal, the entire city of Kyiv is without water supply due to an accident in the power system.
- According to media reports, Ukraine is experiencing a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power grid.
- The Ministry of Energy promises that power supply will be restored within the next 2-3 hours.
- Subsequently, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system was gradually recovering after the accident and that power would be restored within the next few hours.
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