Russians dropped aerial bomb on a house in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka: father and son killed, mother and two children wounded
On the night of 2 February, Russians dropped an aerial bomb on a residential building in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, where a family of five—a married couple and their three children—was staying.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.
Dead and wounded
It is noted that as a result of the strike, the father and adult son were killed, and the mother, 16-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son were wounded.
Returned from evacuation
It is reported that this family was evacuated to the Odesa region in November last year, but in December they returned to the frontline town of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka without permission.
The head of the Regional Military Administration called on Donetsk residents, especially parents with children, to evacuate.
"I don't know how many more stories it will take for everyone to finally understand: staying in Donetsk Oblast is dangerous! Every day here is an unjustified risk to life and health," he stressed.
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