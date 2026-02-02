Minus 1,000 occupiers and nearly 2,000 drones. 2nd Corps of National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" announced enemy’s losses for January

In the 2nd building of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" and the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" calculated the losses of equipment and personnel of the Russian occupiers during January.

This was reported by the press service of "Khartiia," according toCensor.NET.

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Enemy losses

In January, the brigades within the Khartiia Corps' area of responsibility reduced the enemy army by 1,008 occupiers: 593 of them were eliminated, 400 were wounded, and 11 were taken prisoner.

Destruction of equipment

The "Khartiia" destroyed almost two thousand Russian drones: 1,597 FPV, 318 "Molniya", six "Shahed", five "Supercam", four "Zala" and one "Lancet".

During January, thanks to the Khartiia Corps, the enemy also lost nine tanks, 71 light and heavy vehicles, four armoured vehicles, 15 quad bikes and 16 NRK.

Read more: 64 enemy UAVs out of 85 were neutralized, there were hits at 13 locations, - Air Force





In addition, the occupying army lost 15 cannons and MLRS, seven mortars, 36 antennas, five REB/RER systems, and 615 shelters.

Total losses of the Russian army

The 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" also published enemy losses in its area of responsibility for January:

159 occupiers eliminated, 54 wounded;

41 pieces of equipment destroyed, 39 damaged;

722 UAVs destroyed/suppressed;

six fortifications destroyed, 220 damaged;

one piece of weaponry destroyed, seven damaged.

"Khartia" continues to clear Ukrainian land of invaders.

Reference

"Khartiia" emerged at the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022 as a volunteer formation within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Volunteer formation of the territorial community fighters defended the Kharkiv region and were among the first to reach the state border during the Kharkiv offensive; they fought in the Svatovo direction and in Bakhmut.

In 2023, the Khartiia became the 13th operational brigade within the National Guard, holding the line in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction, particularly in the Serebriansky Forest.

Since May 2024, the brigade has been defending Kharkiv and the north of the Kharkiv region.

On 15 April 2025, two corps were created within the structure of the National Guard, in particular, the 2nd Corps "Khartiia" based on the 13th Brigade "Khartiia". It was headed by Colonel Ihor Obolenskyi.