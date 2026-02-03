Over 5,700 KABs in month: January saw largest number of Russian air strikes since start of invasion, - Ministry of Defence

January 2026 was a record month for the war in terms of the scale of Russian aviation's use of guided aerial bombs. According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy dropped more than 5,700 guided aerial bombs on the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements during the month.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

Most KABs discarded per month

In January 2026, the largest number of KABs dropped by Russian aviation on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and frontline settlements was recorded – over 5,700. The previous maximum was recorded in October 2025, when the enemy used over 5,300 KABs.

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Maximum use of KABs during the day

On January 18, the Russian army dropped the largest number of guided aerial bombs – 316 bombs – which is the maximum use of KABs in a single day during all previous periods of the war.

According to information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 5,300 combat clashes were recorded during the month (in December 2025 – more than 5,500). The hottest day of the month on the front line was January 31, with 338 combat clashes.

In total, Russian troops carried out more than 113,000 shellings in the first month of the year, including more than 2,400 with multiple launch rocket systems.