Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the creation of an analytical group to study the Polish aspects of the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein and the possible involvement of Russian special services.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polsat News.

According to Tusk, together with the Minister of Justice, the Prosecutor General, and the Minister-Coordinator for Special Services, he decided to set up a group that will analyze the available documents and possibly launch an investigation.

"We will do everything to ensure that those who are responsible for this and may have suffered not only see the Polish state taking action, but also receive compensation, if necessary, and, above all, that those who commit such horrific crimes are effectively prosecuted," said the prime minister.

Tusk stressed that it is necessary to carefully check every file available in the public domain and, if necessary, contact the American side to obtain non-public documents that may relate to Polish victims or evidence in the case.

The second goal of creating the group is to investigate the possible involvement of Russian special services in the Epstein case. "More and more information and comments in the media concern the suspicion that this unprecedented pedophile case was jointly organized by Russian special services," Tusk added.

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