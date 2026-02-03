Poland establishes group to analyse possible links in Epstein case, - Tusk
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the creation of an analytical group to study the Polish aspects of the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein and the possible involvement of Russian special services.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polsat News.
According to Tusk, together with the Minister of Justice, the Prosecutor General, and the Minister-Coordinator for Special Services, he decided to set up a group that will analyze the available documents and possibly launch an investigation.
"We will do everything to ensure that those who are responsible for this and may have suffered not only see the Polish state taking action, but also receive compensation, if necessary, and, above all, that those who commit such horrific crimes are effectively prosecuted," said the prime minister.
Tusk stressed that it is necessary to carefully check every file available in the public domain and, if necessary, contact the American side to obtain non-public documents that may relate to Polish victims or evidence in the case.
The second goal of creating the group is to investigate the possible involvement of Russian special services in the Epstein case. "More and more information and comments in the media concern the suspicion that this unprecedented pedophile case was jointly organized by Russian special services," Tusk added.
The Jeffrey Epstein case — what we know
- On July 18, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump may have written an obscene congratulatory letter to Jeffrey Epstein. The letter was included in an album that Epstein's then-partner Ghislaine Maxwell prepared for his 50th birthday in 2003.
- Trump denies writing such a letter. Later, his representatives filed a $10 billion lawsuit in federal court in Miami over the publication of the material.
- On November 12, 2025, the US Democratic Party published other letters from Epstein, which claimed that Trump knew about the underage girls that the financier was accused of abusing.
- On November 19, 2025, the US House of Representatives voted in favor of a bill requiring the US Department of Justice to release all materials related to the investigation of the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
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