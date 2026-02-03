In Poland, man who worked for Ministry of Defence for over 30 years is suspected of spying for Russia

An official suspected of collaborating with foreign intelligence services was detained at the headquarters of the Polish Ministry of Defense.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Polish Ministry of Defense.

Legal proceedings are currently underway. The case is being investigated by the Polish Military Counterintelligence Service.

The Polish portal Onet previously reported on the incident. According to the publication, the case involves a 60-year-old man who began working at the Ministry of Defense in the 1990s and has held various positions during that time.

According to Onet, the official is suspected of collaborating with representatives of Russian and Belarusian intelligence services. During his arrest, law enforcement officers conducted searches at his workplace and place of residence.

"We know that this man had direct contact and met with individuals identified as representatives of the eastern services," sources told the publication.

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