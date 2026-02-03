European Council President Costa to visit Kyiv on February 24

European Council President Antonio Costa will visit Ukraine on February 24 to take part in events marking the fourth anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

As Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine, the president’s spokesperson told journalists on Tuesday.

"President Costa is expected to visit Ukraine to take part in events marking the fourth anniversary of the war in Ukraine on February 24," he said.

Read more: Von der Leyen to visit Kyiv in February at Zelenskyy’s invitation

Earlier, the European Commission said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would take part in these events.