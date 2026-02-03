Von der Leyen to visit Kyiv in February at Zelenskyy’s invitation

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Kyiv in February, on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, at the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Truth, this was announced by European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho.

"Yesterday, President von der Leyen spoke with President Zelenskyy, as they do regularly... President von der Leyen accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine and mark four years since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Pinho said.

She stressed that this would be "a sign of solidarity between the European Union and Ukraine and of our determination and unity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression."

The spokeswoman did not specify when Ursula von der Leyen's trip to Ukraine would take place.

"We are discussing the details and will share them with you when we have more information about this visit," Pinho said.

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