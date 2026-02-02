1 255 26
NATO Secretary General Rutte to visit Kyiv on 3 February: scheduled speech in Verkhovna Rada
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Kyiv on Tuesday, February 3. Among his plans is a speech at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
This was reported by MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksii Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.
Details
On Tuesday, February 3, the 15th session of the Verkhovna Rada will open. The agenda includes a speech by the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance.
"Tomorrow, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will speak in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," Honcharenko wrote.
"There will be an opening ceremony, a speech by the NATO Secretary General, and a number of procedural matters," Zhelezniak said.
It should be noted that Rutte's arrival in the Ukrainian capital was not officially announced.
What preceded it?
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on August 22, 2025. During his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the key topics were security guarantees for Ukraine and the next joint steps to ensure security in Europe.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password