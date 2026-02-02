NATO Secretary General Rutte to visit Kyiv on 3 February: scheduled speech in Verkhovna Rada

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Kyiv on Tuesday, February 3. Among his plans is a speech at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

This was reported by MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksii Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

Details

On Tuesday, February 3, the 15th session of the Verkhovna Rada will open. The agenda includes a speech by the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Tomorrow, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will speak in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," Honcharenko wrote.

"There will be an opening ceremony, a speech by the NATO Secretary General, and a number of procedural matters," Zhelezniak said.

It should be noted that Rutte's arrival in the Ukrainian capital was not officially announced.

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