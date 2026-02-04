Russian forces struck Synelnykove district: two dead and two wounded, house destroyed, damage reported

On the night of 4 February, the enemy attacked the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

A 68-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were killed. Two more people were injured. A 47-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were hospitalised in moderate condition.

Read more: Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones, UAVs and KABs: three wounded and destruction. PHOTOS









Consequences

Fires broke out. Three private houses were damaged, and another was destroyed. Farm buildings, cars, an unused building, and an administrative building were damaged. A power line was hit.

Nikopol district was also hit – Nikopol itself, Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities. The aggressor used FPV drones and Grad multiple launch rocket systems. Infrastructure and power lines were damaged.