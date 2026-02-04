France will transfer 150 generators to Ukraine and allocate €71 million in energy support, - Shmyhal

In February, France will provide Ukraine with 150 generators for critical needs and allocate €71 million to support the energy sector in 2026.

This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

According to the minister, France has decided to provide Ukraine with generators to meet critical needs, as well as financial assistance to restore damaged energy facilities.

During the meeting, Shmyhal informed Nicolas Fourcier, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Investment Attractiveness of France, about the consequences of Russian shelling of Ukraine's critical infrastructure. The parties also discussed bilateral projects between Ukraine and France in the field of energy.

The minister noted that a total of 46 shipments of generators, transformers, and emergency equipment have already been received from France, which are being used to restore the Ukrainian power grid.

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