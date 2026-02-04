In Sweden, €400,000 raised in five minutes to support Ukraine’s energy sector – Ambassador Zalishchuk

In Sweden, a national fundraising campaign to support Ukraine amid an emergency in the energy sector began on February 3. In the first five minutes of the TV broadcast, €400,000 was raised.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Sweden, Svitlana Zalishchuk, reported this, Censor.NET writes.

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The fundraising drive was announced on national broadcaster SVT. According to the diplomat, in the first five minutes of the broadcast, viewers transferred €400,000. The campaign organizers said they had not previously seen such rapid fundraising momentum.

To organize the assistance, the Embassy of Ukraine contacted the Swedish charity Radiohjälpen. Its website says that people can join the campaign by transferring funds to the organization’s account with the reference "Ukraine."

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The Keep Ukraine Warm campaign has several tracks in Sweden. In addition to fundraising, the embassy is coordinating partnerships with businesses and Swedish energy companies to provide practical assistance.

Zalishchuk noted that details on further support would be announced after equipment deliveries to Ukraine begin.

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