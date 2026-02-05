Finland to provide Ukraine with new EUR 43m military aid package – country’s Ministry of Defence
Finland will provide Ukraine with its 32nd military aid package worth EUR 43 million. The president of the republic approved the decision on February 5, 2026, based on a government proposal.
This was reported by Finland’s Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.
New aid
As noted, the value of the delivered equipment amounts to approximately EUR 43 million.
"The aid package includes, among other things, materials procured from Finland’s defence industry under the Ukraine support programme," the statement said.
Support for Ukraine
According to the country’s Ministry of Defence, Finland has so far delivered military equipment to Ukraine worth a total of EUR 3.2 billion.
"Finland will continue to support Ukraine by providing military equipment in line with the plan. In addition to support packages, we are participating in several capability development coalitions aimed at building up and strengthening Ukraine’s own capabilities. We want to contribute to ensuring that Ukraine has the right and the ability to defend its country and its people," Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said.
Delivery details not disclosed
For operational reasons and to ensure the safe delivery of the aid, the exact contents, delivery method and schedule will not be disclosed. It is noted that both Ukraine’s needs and the resources of Finland’s armed forces were taken into account when preparing the assistance.
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