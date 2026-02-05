Volunteer Chmut joins Supervisory Board of Defense Procurement Agency – Fedorov

Taras Chmut, a volunteer and head of the Come Back Alive charity foundation, has been appointed as a representative of the Ministry of Defence to the Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA).

Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Chmut’s tasks in the role

At Fedorov’s request, the government appointed Taras Chmut as a representative of the Ministry of Defence to the Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency.

Together with Taras Chmut, they discussed the key tasks the Ministry of Defence plans to implement with the support of the DPA and the Supervisory Board:

Identifying the frontline’s real needs and ensuring maximum transparency of all processes. Purchasing what proves effective on the battlefield.

Everything we purchase must be directly linked to the goals of the war and current needs.

Quality control and timely delivery of everything that is procured. Tracking supplies to reduce delays between payment and actual delivery and to ensure equipment reaches service members on time.

Building a flexible and dynamic procurement system capable of responding to the innovation cycle.

Reducing prices through transparent competition and an anti-corruption effect.

Read more: Ministry of Defence has digitised supply of UAVs to Armed Forces of Ukraine through DOT-Chain Arsenal system

On Taras Chmut’s role

The Supervisory Board is responsible for the agency’s strategic governance, achieving tasks set by the government, compliance with legislation and operational transparency. Chmut’s appointment will significantly strengthen the DPA Supervisory Board and help achieve wartime goals, Fedorov said.

"Taras Chmut is an effective leader who, as head of the Come Back Alive foundation, built one of the most results-driven and transparent systems to support the Defense Forces — from working with the frontline’s real needs to quality control, procurement and rapid delivery to the front line. This experience is critically important for transforming state defense procurement.

The task of the Ministry of Defence and the DPA is to make defense procurement as effective, transparent and battlefield-results-oriented as possible," the head of the Ministry of Defence added.

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