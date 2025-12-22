On 23 December, audit of 86 defence industry enterprises, as well as DPA and SLO, starts - SASU
On 23 December, the SASU will launch a large-scale audit in the defence sector.
This was announced by the head of the State Audit Service, Alla Basalaieva, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"This audit is a priority for us, as is the audit of state-owned energy companies, which we began in the autumn. This task is as important as it is large-scale.
Audits and inspections will be conducted at 86 defence industry entities involved in the production and procurement of weapons, and two state-owned enterprises of the Ministry of Defence – the 'Defence Procurement Agency' and the 'State Logistics Operator,'" the statement said.
About 500 employees of the State Audit Service are involved in the state financial control measures.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced an audit of defence enterprises. It will begin in the 20th of December.
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