On 23 December, audit of 86 defence industry enterprises, as well as DPA and SLO, starts - SASU

On 23 December, the SASU will launch a large-scale audit in the defence sector.

This was announced by the head of the State Audit Service, Alla Basalaieva, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"This audit is a priority for us, as is the audit of state-owned energy companies, which we began in the autumn. This task is as important as it is large-scale.

Audits and inspections will be conducted at 86 defence industry entities involved in the production and procurement of weapons, and two state-owned enterprises of the Ministry of Defence – the 'Defence Procurement Agency' and the 'State Logistics Operator,'" the statement said.

About 500 employees of the State Audit Service are involved in the state financial control measures.

Read more: Audit reveals 5.4 billion hryvnia overpayment in Ukraine’s classified weapons spending, - NYT

What preceded it?

Earlier, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced an audit of defence enterprises. It will begin in the 20th of December.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers approves decisions to launch Defence City: what does it mean? (updated)