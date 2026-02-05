Situation is difficult but under control: Ukrenergo debunks fakes about tougher outages and claims "power may not return at all"

Ukrenergo said that information circulated by many Telegram channels about an alleged tightening of power outages, including claims that "electricity may not come back at all," is not true.

This was stated in a Ukrenergo statement, Censor.NET reports.

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Watch out for fakes!

"Today, many Telegram channels circulated false information about a tightening of power outages, stating that ‘electricity may not come back at all.’ At the same time, they presented it as a quote from a statement by NEC Ukrenergo. We officially state: the circulated information has nothing to do with reality," the statement said.

The situation is difficult but under control

It is noted that due to Russia’s massive attacks on power generation, transmission, and distribution facilities, the situation in Ukraine’s power system currently does indeed remain difficult. However, it is fully under control.

Read more: Shmyhal: Power outage schedules may worsen

According to Ukrenergo, at present, due to a capacity deficit caused by the aftermath of the attacks, hourly outage schedules are in effect in all regions of Ukraine, except for certain oblasts where emergency outages are being applied out of necessity. The situation was the same as the previous day.

"There is no talk at all about any significant tightening of restrictions or that ‘electricity may not return.’ It is very unfortunate that some Telegram channels are playing into the enemy’s hands by artificially provoking panic in society," the company stressed.

Ukrenergo urges consumers to trust only official sources of information.

Read more: New power outages in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy and Odesa regions due to Russian shelling, - Ukrenergo

Background

As a reminder, as of the morning of February 5, due to new Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, customers were left without power in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odesa oblasts.