Four Azov fighters return from Russian captivity after nearly four years in captivity

On February 5, Ukraine managed to bring back four servicemen of the 12th Azov special forces brigade and five servicemen of the 15th Kara-Dah brigade after four years in Russian captivity.

This was reported by Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard, Censor.NET reports.

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Return of the fighters

"Welcome home, brothers-in-arms. It is impossible to imagine the trials you had to go through. You showed the strength and power of the Azov spirit and did not break under the colossal pressure of the enemy. Thank you for your courage and loyalty to Ukraine," Prokopenko wrote.

He also stressed that for nearly four years, more than 700 Azov fighters have been held in Russian captivity. Ukraine is working to bring them home.

Read more: POW exchange between Ukraine and Russia expected soon – Zelenskyy

Prisoner exchange on February 5

As a reminder, on February 5, as part of a prisoner-of-war exchange, Ukraine brought back 157 fighters and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.

Those released from captivity included servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (the Navy, the Ground Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, the Air Assault Forces, and the Air Force), as well as the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also freed. Most of the released defenders were captured during the defense of Mariupol.

Read more: Youngest defender released from captivity turns 23: he was taken captive at 19