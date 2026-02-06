Lubinets met with Moskalkova: they discussed issue of returning civilians

On the day of the prisoner exchange, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets met with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What did you discuss?

According to Lubinets, the parties:

discussed the issue of returning civilians;

exchanged letters from prisoners of war to their relatives;

agreed to continue delivering parcels so that absolutely all prisoners of war, both in Ukraine and in the Russian Federation, could receive them;

agreed to continue work on verifying persons missing under special circumstances;

"We also discussed many other technical issues, including those related to exchange processes," he added.

Watch more: Waited more than three years: father learns his son has returned from captivity. VIDEO

Prisoner exchange on February 5

Also remind, that on February 5, as part of an exchange of prisoners of war, Ukraine returned 157 soldiers and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.

Among those released from captivity were soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy, Army, Troops of the Operational Command, Airborne Forces, Air Force), the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also released. Most of the freed defenders were captured during the defense of Mariupol.

Read more: Four Azov fighters return from Russian captivity after nearly four years in captivity