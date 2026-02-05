Waited more than three years: father learns his son has returned from captivity. VIDEO

On Thursday, February 5, 157 defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among the service members who came home was the son of Ivan Roman. The father had been waiting for his son to return from Russian captivity for more than three years.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to TSN.

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Ivan awaited the return of the Ukrainian service members, hoping that his son would be among them.

Suddenly, the man received a message: "The defender has been released from captivity."

"Hooray! People, Vania is home," Ivan exclaimed.

Prisoner exchange on February 5

As a reminder, on February 5, as part of a prisoner-of-war exchange, Ukraine brought back 157 fighters and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.

Those released from captivity included servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (the Navy, the Ground Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, the Air Assault Forces, and the Air Force), as well as the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also freed. Most of the released defenders were captured during the defense of Mariupol.

Read more: Four Azov fighters return from Russian captivity after nearly four years in captivity