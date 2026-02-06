Second stage of reform of corps system in Armed Forces of Ukraine is underway. Result is an increase in Russian losses, - Syrskyi

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are continuing to reform their corps system.

This was stated by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

According to the commander-in-chief, the newly created units have acquired certain capabilities.

"Currently, the corps is being expanded and units are being scaled up, primarily the unmanned forces. In some corps, UAV battalions are being reorganized into regiments," he said.

See more: Palisa after visit to front: brigades receive direct reinforcements under Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s HQ decision. PHOTOS

It was also decided to create artillery brigades within corps.

"The technological component is being strengthened, in particular the use of ground-based unmanned systems for the evacuation of the wounded and logistics, which reduces the burden on personnel and, consequently, our losses," Syrskyi added.

The reform continues

The second stage of the reform of the armed forces is ongoing, says the commander-in-chief.

"We are redeploying brigades directly to their corps headquarters so that the corps can command their own troops.

The transition to a corps system has relieved the burden on the command system. In the process of forming the corps, more than 36,000 military personnel were transferred to form the core of the command structure. The corps are fully performing the tasks assigned to them. The increase in enemy losses is, in particular, a result of the corps reform," he explained.

Read more: First stage of structural reform took place in 2025. Now we have moved on to second stage, - Syrskyi