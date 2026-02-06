In some areas of front, quarter of battles are Ukrainian offensives, - Syrskyi

During 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted three offensive operations, two of which were on Russian territory.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Yes, offensive operations were conducted in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation.

"The third operation took place in the Dobropillia direction. These actions thwarted the enemy's plans to capture the Donetsk region and create so-called buffer zones," he said.

Read more: Second stage of reform of corps system in Armed Forces of Ukraine is underway. Result is an increase in Russian losses, - Syrskyi

The situation on the front line

At the same time, Syrsky says, the situation on the front line remains difficult.

"The enemy continues offensive operations along the entire length of the line of contact with varying intensity. The active front line is about 1,200 km long.

Over the past six months, the number of enemy forces has remained roughly the same – 711,000–712,000 personnel, including operational reserves," said the commander.

Enemy losses

On average, Russia loses about 1,000-1,100 military personnel every day.

Read more: Frontline situation, Russian strikes on energy sector, air defense shortages: Syrskyi addresses Ukraine–NATO Council meeting

Offensive actions

According to Syrsky, in certain areas, about a quarter of combat clashes involve Ukrainian units on the offensive.

"Their goal is to keep the enemy under constant pressure, inflict losses on them, and prevent them from advancing. This tactic is proving effective. In January, the enemy did not achieve any significant operational successes," he added.