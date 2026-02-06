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In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, electricity will be cut only in morning and evening - DTEK
In Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, electricity will be cut only in the morning and in the evening.
This was reported by DTEK’s press service, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"We understand how hard it is when it’s cold and dark at home. That is why power engineers have done the impossible and increased the ability to supply electricity to your homes," the company said.
When will the electricity be cut?
Electricity will be cut only during these hours:
- з 8:00 до 11:00 a.m.
- з 6:00 до 9:00 p.m.
"The grids are heavily overloaded right now. When everyone switches on boilers and heaters at the same time, failures can occur. Therefore, we ask you to switch on high-power appliances one by one," they concluded.
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