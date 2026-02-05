Repair of Darnytsia CHP plant to take at least two months – Klytschko

Restoring the systems and equipment of the Darnytsia CHP plant after the Russian attack will take at least two months, provided there are no new strikes.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to the mayor, the plant provided heat supply, including to some buildings in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, more than 1,100 apartment blocks. In these buildings, water was drained from the heating systems on the morning of February 3 to prevent freezing.

Read more: Over thousand houses without heating in Kyiv, stricter electricity schedules possible

"The specialists’ conclusions at this point are that the facility sustained critical damage, and restoring its systems and equipment will take no less than two months (if there are no further devastating enemy strikes)," Klytschko said.

Where heat supply cannot currently be restored

A list of buildings to which heat supply cannot be provided until the enemy-damaged Darnytsia CHP plant is restored is available via the link.

Heating points

Klytschko noted that additional support heating points have been set up in schools in neighborhoods whose buildings were left without heat.

Read more: Shmyhal: Power outage schedules may worsen

Additional points connected to mobile boiler units, where people can stay both day and night, include:

five in Darnytskyi district,

four in Dniprovskyi district (in addition to those already operating there).

In addition, the State Emergency Service is setting up 36 additional heating points in Darnytsia and 27 points in Dniprovskyi district.

The addresses of the points are available on the official resources of the district state administrations, the city authorities and the State Emergency Service, including via the link.

"I would note that DTEK is arranging the most accommodating electricity supply schedules possible in the current situation for buildings without heat in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts," Klitschko added.

Read more: Due to damage to heat supply facility, over 1,100 Kyiv buildings without heat, water drained from systems, Klytschko says

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February