Over thousand houses without heating in Kyiv, stricter electricity schedules possible

More than 1,000 buildings in Kyiv remain without heat. Due to damage to the power grid, electricity supply to Kyiv residents may be reduced.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on television by KCMA spokeswoman Kateryna Pop.

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"We can see that the situation is quite complicated. More than a thousand buildings are still without heat. In some cases, it was technically necessary to drain the systems due to weather conditions, and a technological solution will be adopted to provide these buildings with more electricity if it is not possible to restore the heat supply quickly," Pop said.

According to her, more than 230 repair crews, including those from other regions of Ukraine, have been deployed to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling and restore heat supply.

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The power system is not designed to operate under such damage conditions.

Commenting on the electricity supply situation, she noted that the power system continues to operate under conditions of constant damage.

"There is no risk of prolonged power outages yet, but it depends on the scale of new enemy attacks. Currently, the power supply schedule continues to operate. Perhaps, due to unfavorable weather conditions, the duration of these power supplies will be temporarily reduced, but at least Kyiv residents understand how to plan their time," Pop said.

The KCMA spokesperson emphasized that the power system is not designed to operate under conditions of extensive damage, including frequent shutdowns and restarts. According to her, weather conditions also complicate the restoration of power grids, so power supply schedules may be more stringent.

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