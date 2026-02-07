Orbán called Ukraine enemy of Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that Ukraine is an enemy of his country.

He said this during a speech at an "anti-war rally" in the city of Sambathhey, writes index.hu, reports Censor.NET.

Harsh statement on Ukraine

According to the head of the Hungarian government, Ukraine is allegedly seeking Brussels' help in cutting off Hungary's access to cheap Russian energy, which could lead to a sharp increase in tariffs for the population.

"Anyone who says this is an enemy of Hungary, so Ukraine is our enemy," Orban said.

The politician added that without a reduction in utility bills, utility costs for Hungarian families would increase by 1 million forints per year.

Read more: Sybiha called Orbán threat to Hungarian people

On sending EU troops to Ukraine

Orbán also stated that the presence of EU troops on Ukrainian territory without Russia's consent would mean entering into war.

In addition, he accused the EU leadership of allegedly intending to pressure all member states to participate in combat operations.

"Ukrainians are asking for $1.5 trillion, including our money. If even one EU soldier appears on Ukrainian territory without an agreement with the Russians, it means we have entered the war. And the EU leadership is not satisfied with only half of the union going to war, Brussels will put pressure on all member states to participate in the war. Therefore, our main opponent is Brussels," said the Hungarian prime minister.