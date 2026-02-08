Rescuer Mykhailo Protsenko died while responding to aftermath of enemy attack in Kyiv region

On Saturday, 7 February, rescuer Mykhailo Protsenko died in the Kyiv region while dealing with the aftermath of a Russian attack.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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Rescuer killed by collapsing structures

"Today, after another massive Russian shelling of our country, we have again suffered painful losses among the personnel of the State Emergency Service. While dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack and extinguishing a large-scale fire in warehouse buildings in the town of Yahotyn in the Kyiv region, a sudden collapse of structures occurred. As a result, a firefighter-rescuer of the 22nd State Fire and Rescue Unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kyiv region, 30-year-old Chief Master Sergeant Mykhailo Protsenko, our brother, a man of honour and dedication to the cause of rescue, was killed. Mykhailo is survived by his wife and two young sons," the State Emergency Service said.

Mykhailo's colleague was injured

The commander of the 22nd State Fire and Rescue Unit, 49-year-old Sergeant Serhiy Hobotnia, was also injured. He is currently under medical supervision.

Watch more: Warehouse complex is on fire in Yahotyn, Kyiv region, after UAV attack. PHOTOS