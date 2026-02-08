There is no slavery in Ukraine. Those who are not subject to mobilisation due to their age have right to leave, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that citizens who are not subject to mobilization based on age criteria retain the right to freely leave the country.

He said this during a conversation with teachers and students of the Kyiv Aviation Institute on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the birth of aircraft designer Oleh Antonov, according to Censor.NET.

"There is no slavery in Ukraine. Those people who want to leave, if they are not of military age, have the right to do so," the head of state emphasized.

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On the return of citizens

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that these people will need to be returned. However, according to the president, words and appeals alone are not enough.

"People return when they love Ukraine without pretension. And they are here. I am grateful, by the way, to all of you for being here. When people love their country, if they are of an age where they need to defend their country, they defend their country. And most importantly, they defend a normal country in which they want to live," said the president.

The head of state emphasized that conditions and prospects are the decisive factors for people to return.

"Conditions are what bring people back, those who left for various reasons. Conditions are, first and foremost... In the future and now, we need engineers, scientists, pilots, designers. It is specialists with technical education who will have priority, because the restoration of the state is, first and foremost, technological: energy, agriculture, innovation," Zelenskyy said.