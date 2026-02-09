Enemy struck Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones: one man was killed and four were wounded

On the night of 9 February, Russian aggressors struck Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with "gerans".

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

As noted, this attack claimed the life of a 71-year-old man. Preliminary reports indicate that four people were injured — two men and two elderly women. The victims are currently in the hospital. Houses were damaged, some completely destroyed.

Read more: Russian troops shelled Chernihiv region 56 times in 24 hours: 83 explosions recorded, damage reported

Strikes on Semenivka

Throughout the day, there were strikes on Semenivka. Homes and power lines were damaged.

In the village of Snovska community, a residential building caught fire after being hit by a drone. In the village of Menska community, a school building that was not in use caught fire due to UAV explosions.

Consequences







See more: Occupiers attacked border area of Chernihiv region: cultural centre and cars were set on fire. PHOTOS