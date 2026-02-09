Enemy struck Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones: one man was killed and four were wounded
On the night of 9 February, Russian aggressors struck Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with "gerans".
This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
As noted, this attack claimed the life of a 71-year-old man. Preliminary reports indicate that four people were injured — two men and two elderly women. The victims are currently in the hospital. Houses were damaged, some completely destroyed.
Strikes on Semenivka
Throughout the day, there were strikes on Semenivka. Homes and power lines were damaged.
In the village of Snovska community, a residential building caught fire after being hit by a drone. In the village of Menska community, a school building that was not in use caught fire due to UAV explosions.
Consequences
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