Occupiers attacked border area of Chernihiv region: cultural centre and cars were set on fire

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched numerous strikes on border communities in the Chernihiv region. A total of 44 shellings and 69 explosions were recorded during the day.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacks on vehicles

An FPV drone strike on Kostobobrov in the Semenivka district destroyed a service vehicle belonging to the State Forestry Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" and all the personal belongings of its employees. Fortunately, the forester and forest master were not injured.

In addition, a civilian car in Semenivka was damaged, also due to a drone strike.

Read more: Three people killed and 10 wounded in Russian shelling of Kherson region

Strike on the House of Culture

At around 3 a.m., the enemy attacked the Novhorod-Siverskyi City House of Culture with "geraniums". There were at least four explosions. A fire broke out at the site of the strike. The facades and windows of nearby buildings were also damaged.

See more: Shelling of Kharkiv region: one dead and two wounded, civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the shelling











