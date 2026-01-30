Occupiers attacked border area of Chernihiv region: cultural centre and cars were set on fire
Over the past day, Russian troops have launched numerous strikes on border communities in the Chernihiv region. A total of 44 shellings and 69 explosions were recorded during the day.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
Attacks on vehicles
An FPV drone strike on Kostobobrov in the Semenivka district destroyed a service vehicle belonging to the State Forestry Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" and all the personal belongings of its employees. Fortunately, the forester and forest master were not injured.
In addition, a civilian car in Semenivka was damaged, also due to a drone strike.
Strike on the House of Culture
At around 3 a.m., the enemy attacked the Novhorod-Siverskyi City House of Culture with "geraniums". There were at least four explosions. A fire broke out at the site of the strike. The facades and windows of nearby buildings were also damaged.
Consequences of the shelling
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