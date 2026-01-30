Three people killed and 10 wounded in Russian shelling of Kherson region

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacked settlements

Thus, over the past day, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Tomyna Balka, Pravdyne, Mykilske, Tomaryne, Tokarivka, Novotiahynka, Beryslav, Dudchany, Novoraisk, Kostyrka, Zolota Balka, Chervone, Ukrainka, Stepne, Tarasa Shevchenka, Rakivka, Kachkarivka, Urozhaine, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Burhunka, Havrylivka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Read more: Russians shelled Kherson, killing man, and later woman died in drone attack on village

Victims of shelling

It is noted that three people were killed and ten more were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Where did the Russians strike?

It is noted that Russian troops fired on:

critical and social infrastructure;

residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular damaging two high-rise buildings and nine private houses.

See more: One person was killed and eight were wounded as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS

The occupiers also damaged the cultural centre, gas pipelines, storage facilities, a private garage and cars.