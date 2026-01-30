Three people killed and 10 wounded in Russian shelling of Kherson region
Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in deaths and injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Attacked settlements
Thus, over the past day, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Tomyna Balka, Pravdyne, Mykilske, Tomaryne, Tokarivka, Novotiahynka, Beryslav, Dudchany, Novoraisk, Kostyrka, Zolota Balka, Chervone, Ukrainka, Stepne, Tarasa Shevchenka, Rakivka, Kachkarivka, Urozhaine, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Burhunka, Havrylivka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.
Victims of shelling
It is noted that three people were killed and ten more were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
Where did the Russians strike?
It is noted that Russian troops fired on:
- critical and social infrastructure;
- residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular damaging two high-rise buildings and nine private houses.
The occupiers also damaged the cultural centre, gas pipelines, storage facilities, a private garage and cars.
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