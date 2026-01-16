One person was killed and eight were wounded as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians have once again attacked civilian infrastructure in the Kherson and Beryslav districts of the Kherson region with artillery, mortars and various types of UAVs, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kherson region, according to Censor.NET.

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Affected settlements

The enemy shelled Kherson, Antonivka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Sofiivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Sadove, Tomyna Balka, Prydniprovske, Beryslav, Dudchany, Osokorivka, Odradokamyanka, Olgivka, Lvove, Burgunka, Kozatske, and Vesele.

See also: Shelling of Kherson region: 1 person killed and houses damaged as a result of Russian attack

Casualties and damage

It is noted that as a result of enemy attacks, one resident was killed and eight were injured. Fourteen private houses and a car were also damaged.

At night, the Russian army shelled Komyshany with artillery. As a result of the strikes, eight local residents aged 46 to 77 suffered mine-blast injuries and concussions . Five private houses were damaged.

. Five private houses were damaged. Artillery fire damaged three private houses in Bilozerka.

During the day, in the Dnipro district of Kherson, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone. The 54-year-old driver was seriously injured and died in hospital.



The Russian military also fired artillery at residential areas, damaging six private houses. The Russians used several FPV drones to strike an educational institution that had already been damaged by previous shelling.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one wounded, enemy attacked three districts of the region. PHOTOS

All services promptly joined in the elimination of the consequences of enemy shelling, and the police collected evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian military.

Consequences of the shelling





