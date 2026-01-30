Shelling of Kharkiv region: one dead and two wounded, civilian infrastructure damaged

Over the past day, four settlements in the Kharkiv region have been hit by enemy strikes, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Synehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims of the attack

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, one person was killed and two others were injured.

A 47-year-old woman was killed, and a 52-year-old woman was injured in a cottage cooperative near the village of Novoosynove, Kurylivska community.

A 54-year-old man was injured in the village of Chorne, Vilkhuvatka district.

Read: One person killed as a result of enemy shelling in the Kharkiv region

What did the occupiers use to attack?

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

missile (type to be determined);

6 UAVs of the Geran-2 type;

2 UAVs (type to be determined).

See also: Russia attacked the Barvinkove-Lviv-Chop train in the Kharkiv region with three drones: 5 dead, two injured (updated). PHOTO REPORT

Damage caused by shelling

It is reported that civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

Power lines were damaged in the Bohodukhiv district (village of Gubarivka).

In the Kupianskyi district, 3 private houses and an administrative building were damaged (Velykyi Burluk village).

a civilian enterprise was damaged in the Kharkiv district (Dokuchaevsk village).

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See more: Russia launched ballistic missiles and 111 UAVs at Ukraine: 80 targets neutralised by air defence forces. INFOGRAPHICS

According to the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region, on the night of 30 January, enemy strike drones attacked an unused administrative building in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupianskyi district. The explosions set fire to the roof of the two-storey building, covering an area of 100 square metres.

Consequences of the attack









