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Russia launched ballistic missiles and 111 UAVs at Ukraine: 80 targets neutralised by air defence forces

Shahed attack on 30 January 2026: what is known?

On the night of 30 January, Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 111 drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Thus, the enemy launched an Iskander-M missile from the Voronezh region, as well as 111 UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Donetsk – TOT Ukraine, about 70 of them – "Shaheds".

How did the air defence system respond?

As of 08:00 a.m. air defence forces shot down/suppressed 80 enemy UAVs.

A ballistic missile and 25 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in two locations.

There are currently several UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.

What preceded it?

See more: Russians strike residential building in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Атака шахедів 30 січня 2026 року: що відомо?

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