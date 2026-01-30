Russia launched ballistic missiles and 111 UAVs at Ukraine: 80 targets neutralised by air defence forces

On the night of 30 January, Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 111 drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Thus, the enemy launched an Iskander-M missile from the Voronezh region, as well as 111 UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Donetsk – TOT Ukraine, about 70 of them – "Shaheds".

How did the air defence system respond?

As of 08:00 a.m. air defence forces shot down/suppressed 80 enemy UAVs.

A ballistic missile and 25 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in two locations.

There are currently several UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.

What preceded it?

US President Donald Trump said that he personally asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to shell Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week. Putin allegedly agreed.

See more: Russians strike residential building in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA. VIDEO+PHOTOS