Russians strike residential building in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA

The Russians hit a residential building in Zaporizhzhia. One person is reported to have been injured.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

The Regional Military Administration showed a video of the strike

Later, the RMA showed the moment of the strike. The attack was recorded by CCTV cameras.

Fedorov also reported that as a result of the enemy attack, windows were blown out and balconies were damaged in a high-rise building in one of the residential areas of Zaporizhzhia.

Anyone who needs help can contact us at the following numbers:

City call centre:

• 15-80

• (050) 414-15-80

• (067) 656-15-80

Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Hotline

(evacuation and assistance to victims of enemy attacks):

• +38 0800 331 630

The enemy attacked an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia

Prior to this, the occupiers struck an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Situation overnight will show whether Russia adheres to energy ceasefire

Movement of strike UAVs

On the evening of 29 January, Russian troops continued their attack on Ukraine. Air raid sirens are sounding in a number of regions. This is stated in an official statement by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Air defence forces are working to neutralise the threat. The Ukrainian military is monitoring the situation and taking measures to protect the airspace.

Stay safe and remain in secure locations!

Earlier, we reported that on 29 January, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and guided aerial bombs. A woman was killed in Kryvyi Rih, there are wounded, and residential buildings, infrastructure and transport in several districts of the region have been damaged.

Read more: Enemy strikes Zaporizhzhia with Tornado-S, no threat of tube artillery shelling – RMA